New screening protocols coming to Kelowna International Airport

Photo: CTV News

Kelowna International Airport is implementing new safety features as they continue to grapple with COVID-19.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) screeners will begin temperature screening all passengers before they depart from YLW starting September, 23. The new protocol is in addition to the health screening questions and the requirement of face coverings for all travellers.

“Temperature screening is an added layer of precaution to protect employees, passengers and the greater community, and to help prevent air travel from being a source for the spread of COVID-19,” said Airport director, Sam Samaddar.

“Many of the airlines operating at YLW and at airports across the country already conduct temperature checks of their passengers. By integrating this process into pre-board security screening, passengers will be more accustomed to the new screening process and know what to expect when they are ready to travel.”

The temperature screening station will be placed in the pre-board security screening area, and all passengers will have their temperature taken by either a temperature scanning camera stationed two metres away or by a contactless, hand-held thermometer. Any passenger who has a temperature at or above 38 degrees Celsius on the first screening will be asked to wait for 10 minutes in a nearby designated waiting area, unless they present a medical certificate indicating that an elevated temperature is not due to COVID-19 (a negative COVID-19 test is not sufficient).

A passenger whose temperature remains at or above 38 degrees Celsius after a second reading will not be permitted to continue their travel and will be asked to re-book their travel after 14 days.

Samaddar also says that airport employees working in the restricted area will also be subject to temperature screening procedures by CATSA personnel and will undergo the same process as passengers.