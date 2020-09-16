Rescue crews are rallying to help an injured hiker in Canyon Falls

Photo: Sarita Patel

UPDATE 2:22 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department has now established that there are two people involved in the rescue, one man and one woman, the man is not injured and is able to walk while the woman needs assistance.

Rescue crews are set up at Canyon Falls Court and they have made their way to the injured parties with a stretcher and are preparing to lift them out as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL 1:40 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department emergency rescue crews and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are rallying in the Crawford Falls trailhead area, in an effort to rescue a hiker that needs assistance in Canyon falls Park.

Initial reports indicated that a woman was injured just before 12:30 p.m. and she may have fallen and hit her head on one of the trails. She was described as conscious but otherwise we do not know how seriously she may be injured.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.