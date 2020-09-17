Local couple featured on HGTV's Caribbean Life for buying home in Honduras

Sarita Patel

A Kelowna couple was featured last week on HGTV’s Caribbean Life after the pair bought a home in Honduras back in 2017. The purchase of their vacation home was a life-long dream.

“That was a plan I’ve had for years and years and then when I got a divorce I just wanted to get out of town and go pop caps on beer bottles for tourists at my own place,” explains Doug Carey.

Carey asked Shannon Auringer, "are you in?" She jumped on the idea.

The couple celebrated five years together last week and say they both went through tough divorces. They say life can be very different with the right person.

“We were both pretty devastated by out divorces and it feels like life’s never going to be good again and you know if you’re willing to change, willing to do the work and recognize how you can make your life better it can be awesome,” says Auringer, who considers Carey her best friend.

The episode the couple appeared on last week was actually shot in 2017. After it was filmed, Carey told his friends they would be on the show, but years passed before the episode aired.

It first hit the airwaves in the United States in 2018, something the couple caught while on vacation in Tennessee.

“We figured it would be in Canada shortly after that, it just never came and then it started to feel like, I think people don’t think it’s true,” laughs Carey.

The pair purchased the beach house on the Honduran Island of Utila and try to use it as much as possible. Auringer's advice for anyone thinking about making a similar purchase, is to rent a place and try the country out for a few months.

“You can rent an apartment for like $200 a month, you can rent a whole house for $400-$500 a month so, it’s affordable to rent, it’s a big move so make sure you know what you’re getting into.”

The couple also maintains a home in British Columbia.

“It’s very scary the idea of going down there for four-or-five months, but every year that we go a bit longer and it’s more like home, but nothing is ever going to replace home - we’re always going to have a home base,” says Auringer.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter if it’s in the Okanagan, Victoria or the Shuswap it’s just somewhere that it’s your home base that you get to come back to and you’re comfortable,” adds Carey.

Carey says he enjoys the simple island life and only having to pay $100 in property taxes.

“What I find crazy is that we fill our lives with the most expensive house that we can buy so we have these huge mortgages and then we have to have a boat and we have to have the fancy car … and you get all this fancy stuff and al you do is work all the time to just pay for it.”

“Down there you get a sense of the simple life and because it’s simple and everyone just makes enough money to live off you can go into town and have a beer for 75 cents served to you.”

“There are no cars on Utila, which is what makes it so magical - it’s all motorbikes, ATVs, scooters and bicycles because it’s very small and quaint."

The couple says they miss Utila daily and had plans to visit in February, but COVID hit. Recent plans to go back are currently on hold since they would have to quarantine for two-weeks in both countries.

It's expected the episode will be make available online in the coming days.