Residents encouraged to follow safe guidelines for emptying backyard pools and hot tubs

Drain, don't strain the pool

As summer comes to an end, the City of Kelowna is reminding residents to 'drain, don't strain' when it comes to emptying backyard pools safely.

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines when draining pools or hot tubs:

  • To drain to a dry area on their property over a long period of time, ensuring water stays on the property 
  • To discharge the water at a low flow rate 
  • To stop draining if it starts raining or the ground becomes saturated 
  • Water should be dechlorinated before being drained into the storm sewer system 
  • Saltwater pools should be drained into the sanitary sewer system  

Residents are restricted by the Sanitary Sewer Storm Drain Bylaw from draining residential swimming pool and hot tub water containing disinfectants (such as chlorine, salt water and bromine) to storm drains, in an effort to protect the environment.

Water must be dechlorinated before being drained into the storm sewer system if proper drainage is not possible.

Fines of up to $2,000 can be issued for improper discharge of contaminated water.

Residents who require assistance or are unsure about proper drainage can contact the city's Water Quality department by calling 250-469-8887.

For more information visit the city's Storm Water webpage

