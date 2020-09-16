Friends of injured motorcyclist start GoFundMe

Photo: Rob Gibson

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a collision on Clifton Road Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Brad "Gunzy" Green.

His friend Colin Carrier has started a GoFundMe for the motorcyclist, who he describes as a "great" guy.

"He's a popular guy, a good heart. He's a single dad who's worked at Doc's, Rose's and now he's at Dakoda's. Lots of people know him."

Green remains in an induced coma but is expected to go in for surgery on both wrists today and pelvis surgery tomorrow.

"They went through four bags of blood yesterday before they could stop the bleeding from his pelvis."

Carrier says he and his son just moved into a new place on Glenmore Rd. and he's been working two jobs to support himself and his son.

"His helmet saved his life but he's got a long road ahead of him. He’s going to be recuperating for quite a while and he’s going to need everyone’s help. Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help cover costs while Gunzy overcomes this horrible situation."

The GoFundMe has already raised $8,690 out of its $15,000 goal.