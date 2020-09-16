Kelowna Right to Life Society flag display features 10,000 pink and blue flags

Photo: Kelowna Right to Life Society

If you're driving along Harvey Avenue near Kelowna's Walmart today, you may notice a more colourful sidewalk than usual.

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is planting 10,000 blue and pink flags, each one designed to represent 10 abortions each year in Canada.

“The display is very effective in conveying the scope of the abortion tragedy, which is why we have been doing it almost every year," says organizer Marietta Egan. "At least 100,000 innocent, defenseless lives are taken by abortion each year in Canada. That’s on average about 300 every single day.”

The first flag display was set up in Ottawa in 2014, featuring 100,000 flags covering the parliamentary lawns.