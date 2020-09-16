162618
162243
Kelowna  

Kelowna Right to Life Society flag display features 10,000 pink and blue flags

Right to Life makes display

- | Story: 310746

If you're driving along Harvey Avenue near Kelowna's Walmart today, you may notice a more colourful sidewalk than usual.

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is planting 10,000 blue and pink flags, each one designed to represent 10 abortions each year in Canada.

“The display is very effective in conveying the scope of the abortion tragedy, which is why we have been doing it almost every year," says organizer Marietta Egan. "At least 100,000 innocent, defenseless lives are taken by abortion each year in Canada. That’s on average about 300 every single day.”

The first flag display was set up in Ottawa in 2014, featuring 100,000 flags covering the parliamentary lawns.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

163026
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details


160565


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161951


Dog lulled to sleep with the sound of scissors

Must Watch
Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle
Showbiz
Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Check out these really bad shopping fails.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Paris Hilton making baby plans
Showbiz
Paris Hilton dreams of becoming a mom-of-two – and she...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
161715