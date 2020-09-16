Water restrictions lifted for Crawford and southeast Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna has lifted the 'Stage 4' water restrictions in East Kelowna and the Crawford area.

Repairs have now been completed following a ruptured transmission main and watering restrictions have now returned to ‘Stage 1’, or normal year-round watering restrictions, where irrigation can now occur up to three times per week. According to a news release from the City of Kelowna, all water utility customers are now on the normal irrigation schedule.

“We appreciate the conservation efforts of residents in this area as we dealt with the issue and allowed the reservoir to fill,” says Patrick Aylard, Project Manager.

Properties with an odd number address may water yards and lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No properties are to water on Mondays.

Automatic underground irrigation systems may run between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m. up to three days per week.

Manual sprinklers can operate between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. OR 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight) on the assigned day, up to three days per week.

All residents are asked to adhere to designated days and times, and to avoid excessive watering, even on designated days.