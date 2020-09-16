BC Wildfire Service reports fire near Little White Mountain

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews tell Castanet heavy smoke in the region is hampering their ability to fight a fire that has broken out 25 kilometres southeast of Kelowna, just outside Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

According to Taylor McDonald with the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Poor visibility in the region is preventing aircraft from accessing the fire so ground crews have been dispatched. The initial crew should be on scene Wednesday morning with 12 more members expected to arrive on scene later today.

The fire was initially reported to be three hectares in size and it did not grow overnight.