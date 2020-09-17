Creekside Theatre offers live shows to limited audiences fall 2020

Photo: The District of Lake Country The layout at Creekside Theatre for social distanced live shows

The Creekside Theatre will host over a dozen evenings of live entertainment from October to February after being closed since March.

The District of Lake Country says it is reducing the spread of COVID-19 while recognizing the importance of culture and entertainment, by changing the programming to offer live shows to limited audiences for fall 2020.

“After hosting the intimate sidewalk concert series this summer in place of the large Live! in Lake Country concerts in the parks, the District received a lot of positive feedback and expressions of appreciation for offering live entertainment in settings that considered the personal safety of audiences,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator.

Group acts in front of large audiences have been cancelled due to the pandemic but arrangements have been made to offer two shows per night, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Each show at the Creekside Theatre will be 70 minutes long with no intermission and staff will clean/sanitize between audiences.

There will only be 50 tickets per show available for contact-free purchase sold online or by phone with receipts emailed to theatre patrons.

“The seating layout will adhere to physical distancing protocols with tickets sold only in pairs or groups of four. In a limited seating environment ticket prices have been kept as low as possible while also offering fair compensation to artists,” said Donn.



“Headlining the season is Barnie Bentall and Jill Barber. We’re excited to offer a number of popular comedy shows in addition to well-known country, folk, Motown and blues performers.”

The Lake Country Film Committee will be offering a feature film each month as well, starting with Hugo in September, The Circus in October, The Peanut Butter Falcon in November and Call of the Wild in December.