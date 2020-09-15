162114
Kelowna  

This year's virtual Myeloma March raised nearly $11,000 in Kelowna

Victory for Myeloma March

Story: 310683

Despite having to move to a virtual event due to COVID-19, this year's Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March was a success.

The fifth annual march saw participants walking with their teams in their own neighbourhoods at the same time the regular march would take place. 

The march's spokesperson Erwin Malzer wanted to create awareness for the little-known and incurable cancer which he has been living with since 2016. 

Family, friends and the community raised nearly $11,000 of their initial $5,000 goal. 

Funds raised will go towards cancer research to ensure new drug therapies are developed until a care is found. Myeloma affects nine new Canadians every day.

Thanks to research, quality of life for patients has improved and researchers are seeing life expectancies doubling over the last 15 years. This continues on an upward trend.

Kelowna was one of 33 Canadian communities that participated in this year's Multiple Myeloma March.

