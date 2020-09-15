City of Kelowna puts 'stage 4' water restrictions in place after burst

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna has sent out a notice to residents in East Kelowna and Crawford advising that outdoor water usage has been banned due to a burst pipe.

"All properties in Crawford and southeast Kelowna (except Hall Road) are now on ‘Stage 4’ water restrictions, which means the use of potable water for outdoor use including lawn and garden watering is prohibited until further notice. Stage 4 restrictions do not apply to the non-potable water system (former SEKID system)," says a news release from the city of Kelowna.

The restrictions have been put into place due to a rupture of the transmission main while a new connection was being established.

"The rupture occurred while Emil Anderson Construction was tapping a new connection into the main. All water supply to southeast Kelowna has been coming from storage since late this morning," said the city.

“We need residents and business owners in this area to only use water indoors as needed for the time being,” says Patrick Aylard, Senior Project Manager. “Crews are on site working on repairs so that the restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible. Once repairs are complete, the reservoirs need time to refill.”

For now, this means that water use restrictions are necessary to maintain critical supply and water may only be used indoors as needed for drinking, cooking and sanitary purposes as well as to ensure the health of livestock.