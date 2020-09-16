Kelowna's Kings Garden had another great year with many visitors

Kelowna's Kings Garden came back to life for another season this year after its water source was nearly cut off.

The Kings Garden, located behind the community of Meadowbrook Estates on city property beside the rail trail, was created by Alma Ingbritson and Coleen McClain in 2009 as a "labour of love."

When McClain was getting ready to prepare this year's garden in April, she learned the Meadowbrook Estates strata had decided to cut off the water supply. Days after the news went public on Castanet, the strata council changed its mind.

"The residents of Meadowbrook really pushed to have the garden, really wanted it, and came behind it 100 per cent in helping us. People from there watered for us and we just really felt this year was a year of community, more than any year," says McClain, adding they were in shock after learning the strata decided to keep supplying water.

"In some respects we didn't think that would happen. We were quite content to think that our 10 years was done."

But this year was a huge success and the garden saw an ample amount of visitors.

"Because of COVID, we've had a lot of traffic on the trail and a lot of people who have never seen the garden, got to see the garden and it was amazing to see all the people stop," says Ingbritson.

Many visitors left painted rocks and other forms of artwork in the garden, including a wooden shoe from Holland.

"It was like some joy in the midst of what was going on. It kind of took them away from that for awhile," says McClain. "Meeting the people and talking with them, thats the icing on the cake."

McClain and Ingbritson say the garden has given them the opportunity to be a part of the community while giving people enjoyment for all these years.

"We want to pass off the baton, we really do, and allow somebody else to take it over, get a fresh new look and we know that theres many gifted people in the condominium that have the capabilities of doing that so we're hoping that will happen, but if it doesn't, we'll just see how the year goes," says McClain.

The flowers are expected to last in the garden for the coming weeks as it has been a warm September.