Motorcyclist taken to hospital in ambulance after crash

Motorcycle & truck collide

A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital in an ambulance after a crash on Clifton Road in Kelowna. 

Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of Lambert Avenue involving a black Harley Davidson and red pickup at roughly 2:10 p.m.

Paramedics treated the rider of the motorcycle — who appeared to be in significant pain — on the roadway prior to loading him into an ambulance.

The airbags in the pickup truck were deployed and significant damage was sustained on its rear driver-side door.

Clifton Road was closed to northbound traffic, with a detour in place, while the crash was cleared.

