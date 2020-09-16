163024
Kelowna  

Stolen bell leaves Kelowna woman at a loss

Stolen bell devastates owner

A Kelowna woman is hoping that someone out there can help her find a unique lawn ornament that she's had for 30 years.

Fay Reinson lives on Bernard Ave. and has had a bell from a fire hall adorning her lawn for the past 20 years, "I've had the bell for 30 years but it's been on display in my yard since I've lived here."

Reinson says she noticed the bell was missing a while back, "I walk past it every day and I guess I kind of take it for granted but the other day I noticed something didn't look right."

Turns out, it was her fire bell that had gone missing. "It's heavy and I'm pretty sure it would take two people to lift it."

She knows its a long shot, but Reinson is hoping someone will see this story and can tell her where the bell ended up, "it's got sentimental value because my deceased husband was a firefighter, I'd really like to get it back."

Reinson says the bell has disappeared sometime over the past 3 weeks. She has already called around to many scrap metal businesses to see if anything has turned up.

"It's not really valuable to anyone but me."

If you spot the missing bell or have information that could lead to its recovery please contact Fay Reinson at 250.899.0853.

