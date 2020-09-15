162114
162117
Kelowna  

Glenmore multi-family rental building sold to Toronto company

Development fetches $55M

- | Story: 310638

The final coat of paint had barely dried before developers of a multi-family rental complex in Glenmore sold the property.

According to information contained in the Western Investor, TRIO sold earlier this month for $55 million.

The building was purchased by Toronto-based Centurion Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale closed Sept. 1.

Construction concluded earlier this month on the five-storey, 175-unit purpose-built rental complex on Drysdale Road.

Following approval from city council, construction on the project began in April of last year.

Kelowna-based Traine Construction and Development teamed up with Toronto’s Harbour Equity to construct the project.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161718
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
151955


162328


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


162935


162862


Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer. The action man's brother-in-law and...
5 stages of renovation
Must Watch
“I just need a few more days…” Classic!
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to make you laugh.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Golfing be like..
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
161944