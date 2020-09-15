Glenmore multi-family rental building sold to Toronto company

Photo: Contributed
The final coat of paint had barely dried before developers of a multi-family rental complex in Glenmore sold the property.
According to information contained in the Western Investor, TRIO sold earlier this month for $55 million.
The building was purchased by Toronto-based Centurion Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale closed Sept. 1.
Construction concluded earlier this month on the five-storey, 175-unit purpose-built rental complex on Drysdale Road.
Following approval from city council, construction on the project began in April of last year.
Kelowna-based Traine Construction and Development teamed up with Toronto’s Harbour Equity to construct the project.