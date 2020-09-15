Small group gathers to protest alleged pet torturer

Photo: Laura Brookes

Protesters gathered again outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Tuesday morning asking for strong penalties in the case of 20-year-old Leighton Labute, who is charged with six counts of animal abuse.

Labute was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning, but that appearance was pushed to Sept. 29.

The Kelowna man made headlines in May 2020 when he was arrested for alleged animal cruelty relating to offences prosecutors say happened one year prior.

Charges include three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

It is alleged he tortured and killed hamsters, posting the videos social media. After his arrest, Labute's disturbing social media accounts become public, featuring clay sculptures depicting gore and rape.

The group, organized by Bodreay Fraser, plans to protest outside court every time Labute is scheduled to appear.

"We want to make an appearance every single time he’s at court," says Fraser.

"We don’t want our message to get lost like it can do as trials drag on, so we want to keep the community updated ... we are still on top of this, we are still fighting for justice, and fighting so that he gets the help and justice that he needs."