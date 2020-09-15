Legions across Canada struggle amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Across Canada, many legions have been struggling to stay afloat with the limitations placed upon them by COVID-19.

Nationwide, about 10 to 15 per cent are facing the potential of permanent closure, and have found themselves in need of emergency assistance from federal grants to keep their doors open.

Others, like Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion branch 26, have chosen to try and survive on their own, despite having lost about $33,000 to date due to the pandemic.

"We could have applied [for a grant]," says branch president John Sokolowski.

"I don’t know whether we would have been successful or not, but we didn’t believe it was ethically right, because we really didn’t need the funds. I mean, we can always use funds, but we really didn’t need the funds relative to other organizations so we felt we should pass, and we did."

The branch officially closed down on March 17, only opening on a part-time basis on June 5, with limited events.

But maintaining operations still costs, whether the doors are open to the public or not, says Sokolowski.

"Our fixed costs are about $8000 a month whether we’re closed or open, and so that’s a challenge for us but everybody’s working with challenges in the environment we’re operating in. All small businesses are facing similar things."

Up until now, they've been limited to hosting events with a maximum of 50 people. This allows about 40 members and guests to attend once volunteers are factored into the equation, says Sokolowski.

He says it will be interesting to see what happens between now and the end of 2020, as November and December are typically their busiest months for events hosting between 100 and 125 people.

"A lot of organizations come in for their Christmas do’s, where we put on a special dinner for them and have an open bar along with that program and event ... we’re not going to be allowed to do that given the current conditions and so that’s a challenge.

"That revenue is not going to be there for us, so we’re anticipating that our losses by the end of the year given our current conditions and status quo [will be] probably about $50,000 in the red, but we’re hoping and wishing it will be better.

"We certainly have not felt the challenges other legions have had across Canada. Our balance sheet has been reasonably strong from the work the membership has done in the past years, and so we’re here to support our veterans, and the RCMP veterans as well."

Oyama Royal Canadian Legion branch president Rob Nairne says although they've had to adjust regular events to fit social distancing requirements, his branch has also done a good job managing the financial effects of the pandemic.

"We've been lucky, we've kept our head above water so far ... we were fairly stable financially going into the situation, and we did have benefactors - one of our members donated two months rent, so that was good - but we've come through it ok so far, provided it doesn't get worse again and force everything to shut down."

As far as Remembrance Day plans, Sokolowski says they are expecting more direction from authorities by the end of September.

However, it's safe to confirm it will look very different to previous years.

"Unfortunately what we are being told by the authorities - and we’re going to respect the direction we get from Interior Health and Dr. Bonnie Henry and indeed our command out of Ottawa - is that we’re being limited in the number of people.

"We are told only about 100 people will be able to attend. Now, we don’t know how to enforce that, and it’s disappointing to us because it’s the most important time of the year for the legion."