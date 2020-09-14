Development numbers for the 2nd quarter are down, but showing signs of bouncing back

Photo: Laura Brooks/file

The news isn't all dire when it comes to development within the City of Kelowna.

While numbers for the second quarter of 2020, which corresponds with the economic shutdown due to COVID-19, are down over previous years, city planner Ryan Smith said there are some signs development is on the rebound.

During a presentation to council Monday, Smith said development numbers across the board were down during the second quarter of the year, although, despite the pandemic, he says many of those were expected to fall after three straight years of massive development from 2017 through 2019.

The number of new development applications dropped sharply during the second quarter from April through June, but indicated much of that was due to new development cost changes introduced in February.

He says many applications were submitted in late 2019 and early 2020 to avoid those new charges.

"Checking in monthly, numbers are back up again for Q3 despite COVID," he said.

"We should be sitting just outside our five biggest years. We won't be inside the top five, but six or seven in terms of applications received."

The volume of permits was also down, but Smith says not significantly.

"Where we saw the largest decreases were the value of construction being permitted.

"This isn't necessarily a bad news story. I would say the Quarter 2 of 2019 was a bit of an anomaly at $340 million gross permit value. In Kelowna, that's about with more than a third of the year, that's about half a year that occurred in Q2 last year."

While the Second Quarter saw just $139 million in building permit value in 2020, he expects the city to come close to a typical year of between $500 and $600 million.

As for building types, Smith says Q2 was a bounce back compared to Q1 in which the city saw only 127 building starts, "the lowest number in many, many years."

"There was a bounce back with 441 units in Q2, many of those in June, again a sign of renewed optimism in the local economy."

Mayor Colin Bssran said the numbers paint a pretty clear picture of what is happening in the city.

"Some bad news, but certainly some good news on the horizon," he said.