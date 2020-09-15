160553
Kelowna  

Road interruptions on Adams and Edwards Rds starting Thursday

Final construction delay

Starting Thursday, the City of Kelowna's final major paving work for 2020 will start on Adams Road.

The work will take place between Sexsmith Road and Carney Road and Edwards Road from Highway 97 to Adams Road. 

One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times but all parked vehicles must be moved off the road to accommodate milling and paving. Vehicles left on the road will be towed.  

Work will continue through the weekend, to minimize weekday traffic delays in this commercial zone, weather dependent. 

The road is expected to be fully open on Sept. 21. 

 

