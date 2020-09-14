Parkinson Recreation Centre pool reopening to members this week

Photo: City of Kelowna

Starting Wednesday, facility and aquatic members will be able to enjoy the Parkinson Recreation Centre pool once again.

The pool will be open for limited hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekends from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., except during designated cleaning and program times.

Members are asked to pre-book a 45-minute time slot online to use the pool.

“We’re really looking forward to having the pool back up and running,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager.

“As with the fitness centre, members will need to book a time in advance to ensure that proper physical distancing can occur. We thank our members for their patience and understanding through these reopening phases.”

Registration is now required for aquafit classes which begin on Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. with classes starting on Sept. 16 - no drop-ins welcome at this time. Registration can be done over the phone at 250-469-8800 or online.

Program information will be updated in the online Fall Activity & Program Guide in the coming weeks.

The steam room and hot tub remain closed at this time. Reopening of these amenities will be at a later date and updates will be posted online.

Visitors to the facility will also notice new safety protocols and guidelines in place:

The aquatics area will undergo frequent, enhanced cleaning including set cleaning hours of 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. on weekdays. During cleaning hours, the pools will be closed.

Only the universal/all user changeroom will be available for use. Members are encouraged to arrive in swimsuits to avoid congestion and wait times. Lockers to store personal items will be available in the universal change room and fitness centre only. Belongings can also be stored at marked locations at the end of the large pool.

Members are asked to shower before using the pool. Access to the showers at Parkinson Recreation Centre will be limited, so members are encouraged to shower at home before their swim time.

Members will enter and exit different exterior doors on the pool deck.

Some equipment (kickboards, pull buoys, jogging belts, etc.) will be available, but members are encouraged to bring their own if they have them.

Floor markings and additional signage is posted on site reminding visitors to maintain distance and wash hands frequently.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home.

New members are welcome to join at any time and can purchase a facility or pool membership by calling 250-469-8800.