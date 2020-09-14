Mountain Equipment Co-op approves purchase by private investment firm

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 3:59 p.m.

A representative from NKPR Public Relations, who are representing MEC, Kathleen McDonald tells Castanet, "Kingswood has committed to retain at least 17 retail locations. It’s too early to indicate specifically how many stores or staff will be retained at this point. We are committed to provide information as it becomes available."

Currently there are 22 retail MEC locations across Canada, including Kelowna.

ORIGINAL 3:39 p.m.

Mountain Equipment Co-op confirms that its board of directors has unanimously approved a deal that will see Kingswood Capital Management acquire MEC's assets, including the majority of its retail stores.

"MEC is an iconic brand founded on strong values and has a loyal following," said Kingswood's Managing Partner, Alex Wolf. "We have tremendous respect for those values and the loyal membership and are honored to be partnering with Canadian operating partners who will represent us on the ground in Canada working with MEC's management team following the closing to ensure a bright future for MEC. Upon completion of this transaction, we – together – can inspire and equip Canadians in leading an active outdoor lifestyle for years to come."

Castanet has reached out to The MEC location here in Kelowna but we were referred to a Toronto media representative and told they wouldn't be commenting locally.

MEC had been granted protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act which allowed it to continue operating while the transaction and other elements of the plan are completed.

"After careful consideration of all viable options, the Board made this difficult decision," said MEC's Board Chair Judi Richardson. "Despite significant progress on a thoughtful turnaround strategy undertaken by new leadership, no strategy could have anticipated or overcome the impact of the global pandemic on our business. Today's announcement, including the transition from a co-operative structure, is creating a positive path forward for MEC. Kingswood's commitment to honouring the MEC ethos and the solid financial footing that this transaction will provide gives us tremendous confidence in the future. Since our founding in 1971, MEC's deeply loyal customers have been synonymous with who we are and what we do. That won't change."

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. has been appointed by the court as the monitor under the CCAA proceedings.