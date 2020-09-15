RCMP track down scooter stolen in 'broad daylight'

Photo: Contributed

A happy ending to a story we told you about last week.

An electric red GIO scooter, stolen in broad daylight from Orchard Park Shopping Centre parking lot Sunday, September 7 has been found.

The mother of the owner, Debbie London tells Castanet "the police found it in Lake Country and called my daughter, they caught the guy but not the girl."

London says her daughter, Summer, used the scooter to get back and forth between work and school and the scooter was stolen while she was working.

The scooter has now been returned but it has also been damaged, "they spray-painted it and ripped out the ignition."

London thinks there is about a thousand dollars worth of damage to the scooter but will learn more once she takes it in for a repair estimate in the coming days.

London says she really appreciates the public's help, "thank god that girl took those pictures and we received so many tips from the community." London says they went so far as to try and find the scooter themselves, following tips they received from concerned citizens, "the tips were great and the publicity was great. Hopefully, it's not too much to fix it and we'll get her back on it soon."