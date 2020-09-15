162805
162243
Kelowna  

RCMP track down scooter stolen in 'broad daylight'

Stolen scooter recovered

- | Story: 310543

A happy ending to a story we told you about last week.

An electric red GIO scooter, stolen in broad daylight from Orchard Park Shopping Centre parking lot Sunday, September 7 has been found.

The mother of the owner, Debbie London tells Castanet "the police found it in Lake Country and called my daughter, they caught the guy but not the girl."

London says her daughter, Summer, used the scooter to get back and forth between work and school and the scooter was stolen while she was working.

The scooter has now been returned but it has also been damaged, "they spray-painted it and ripped out the ignition."

London thinks there is about a thousand dollars worth of damage to the scooter but will learn more once she takes it in for a repair estimate in the coming days.

London says she really appreciates the public's help, "thank god that girl took those pictures and we received so many tips from the community." London says they went so far as to try and find the scooter themselves, following tips they received from concerned citizens, "the tips were great and the publicity was great. Hopefully, it's not too much to fix it and we'll get her back on it soon."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394




Real Estate
4256270
5-5895 Snow Pines Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$669,900
more details
161359


162406


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162327


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Hudson and Cameron Crowe mark 20th anniversary of Almost Famous
Showbiz
Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe marked the 20th...
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020
Galleries
Motivation for your work week!
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160094
162222