Cardboard cops, and real ones, back at Kelowna schools zones

Which is the real Mountie?

Constable Warren Ning is back on duty in Kelowna. 

The cardboard cop was created from a local print shop, with his real-life doppelganger employed in the Kelowna RCMP traffic section. 

This unit and the rest of the Kelowna RCMP are back at it this fall patrolling school zones in the community.

“In an effort to slow speeders, a handful of these reflective, bright-green-attired figures, affixed to portable carts, will make their rounds of schools throughout the district again this year,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, unit commander for the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. “If you’re driving too fast in our school zones, you have to ask if the officer you see is cutout or the real deal.”

School zones are in effect 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. The minimum fine for speeding in a school zone is $196.

