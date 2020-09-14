162114
Kelowna  

Gas cans seized amid allegations of threats to burn house down

Threats to burn down house

- | Story: 310520

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

RCMP are investigating a violent encounter on the 300-block of Academy way in Kelowna Sunday morning.

RCMP tell Castanet a criminal investigation is underway following a call from a man inside the home pouring gasoline around the residence and allegedly threatening to set it ablaze.

The man who called the police says he managed to flee the house without any injuries.

"Front line RCMP officers arrived and took a 37-year-old Kelowna man into custody without incident. The suspect has since been released from custody on numerous conditions for a future court date," says a news release from Cpl. Jocely Noseworthy.

RCMP remain on the scene, as forensic specialists gather physical evidence and continue to investigate. Several gas cans were seen at the residence.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured in this incident,” says Cpl. Noseworthy. “These two men were known to each other and we do not believe that there is further danger to the public. No further information is being released at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL 11:47 a.m.

A significant police investigation is underway on Academy Way in Kelowna. 

RCMP have been looking through a duplex on the 300 block of Academy Way since at least overnight, residents tell Castanet.

A mattress has been removed from the home and placed in the front yard, where officers were taking pictures 

Officers at the scene declined comment but suggested that a media release would be coming soon.

More to come...

