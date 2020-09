Photo: Jason Pharis

A motorcycle rider survived a serious crash Friday in Kelowna.

The RCMP says the adult male driver of a motorcycle that collided with a car on Richter Street near the intersection of Coopland Crescent at around noon was rushed to hospital with “serious but non life-threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, says police.

Richter Street was closed between KLO Road and Raymer Avenue for several hours after the crash.