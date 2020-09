Photo: Laura Brookes

Police are searching for a grey civic type of vehicle with extensive rear end damage after a hit-and-run in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle incident took place at about 5 p.m. on Highway 97 near the Banks Road exit.

By 6 p.m. the second vehicle had been cleared from the scene by a tow truck, and traffic is flowing normally.

Anyone with information is asked to urgently contact Cst. Routley by calling the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 or by email.