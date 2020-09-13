Overdose prevention tips as deaths are still on the rise in BC

Photo: Sarita Patel

The province announced on Aug. 25 another 175 overdose deaths in July, bringing the total number of lives lost to overdose this year to 909 in British Columbia.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers are reviewed daily for deaths. For example, in the month of July there were 18 deaths due to coronavirus in B.C.

That's 157 fewer deaths than those who died from an overdose in the same month.

Kelowna pharmacist Nathan Klaassen wanted to educate the community about opioids, how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and ensure you are prepared to help with a Naloxone Kit.

If you have been prescribed an opioid medication, it is important that you:

Do not drink any alcohol

Do not start any new medications without talking to your pharmacist or a medical health professional first

Do not share medications

Keep medication stored safely and securely, and away from the reach of children

Return any unneeded opioids to the pharmacy, do not keep them on hand

Take opioids as prescribed. If you have any questions, ask your Pharmacist or a health care professional

Symptoms of an overdose may include loss of consciousness, unresponsiveness, or slow and shallow breathing. The person may also begin vomiting or choking, and their skin may turn pale, blue or ashy.

"During an overdose, breathing slows and in some cases, stops," says Klaassen.

If you suspect an overdose, it is important to always dial 911 right away, follow their instructions and administer Naloxone.

"When administered properly, Naloxone can begin working within two minutes and helps temporarily reverse the effects of the overdose until medical help arrives. If used right away it can help the person breathe again."

Naloxone is a medication used to treat someone who has overdosed on opioids and free kits are available at local pharmacies.

The Kit contains instructions on when and how to use Naloxone, and everything you need to administer it. Pharmacies also offer training on how to use the kits so you can be prepared in case of an emergency.

Klaassen also says when checking for signs of an overdose, try to remember the 'ABCs':