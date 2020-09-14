162114
Kelowna  

Thompson-Okanagan region will have smoky skies to start the workweek

Smoky skies still in effect

Sarita Patel

Environment Canada has reissued a special air quality statement for the Thompson-Okanagan due to wildfire smoke from south of the border. 

Sunday was the peak of the smoky skies in the BC interior, with air quality ratings at 11 and very-high risk in both the Central and South Okanagan — so what should we expect to start the workweek?

“Definitely, expect smokier conditions for the first part of the week, particularly in the Okanagan and Thompson - we can still see some of that smoke hanging around,” says Trina Orchard, air quality meteorologist for B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. 

The weather patterns are looking in our favour though. 

“We’re going to get a bit of an influence from the Pacific, so that’s a good sign - not only for moving the air, the smoke around and dissipating a little on the coast,” says Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It’s also going to affect Washington and parts of Oregon with a little bit of rain so a little bit of a window to help the firefighting efforts.”

Thankfully, the winds are moving east, which should start to slowly clear the air on Monday. Canadians will be dealing with wildfire smoke right across the country this week.

“It’s going to make its way to Alberta and Saskatchewan, eventually almost all of Canada is going to see some influence of this smoke," Castellan said, adding intensity with vary from region to region. 

The PM2.5 air quality index measures particulate matter that is 2.5 microns in diameter, or smaller. For comparison, a human hair is about 70 microns in diameter. Particles that size can infiltrate deep into the tissues of your lungs, Orchard said, making it harder for the lungs to get oxygen.

When air quality ratings are in excess of 10, like they were Sunday, Castellan says they recommend all outdoor activities be rescheduled, "avoid and postpone exercise outside and to try and have access to filtered air.”

If you must exert yourself outside, you should pay attention to how your body reacts and monitor yourself and seek medical care if needed. 

The BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy released an Air Quality subscription service allowing you to sign up for email or text alerts in your area to receive notifications when there’s any sort of air quality advisory posted.

