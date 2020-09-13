162114
Kelowna  

Air Quality Health Index ranked very high risk in areas of the BC Interior

Air quality risk increases

UPDATED: 9:40 p.m.

As wildfire smoke continues to moves throughout the province, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings for Vernon and Kamloops have been upgraded to 11*, which is considered very high risk.

It's a significant jump for Kamloops, which was rated a 2.7 (low-risk) as of midday Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Vernon was ranked a 5, representing a moderate level of risk. 

Both Penticton and Kelowna have remained at 11. 

Environment Canada says smoky skies impacted by wildfire smoke are likely to impact the area over the next 24 to 72 hours. 

Updated AQHI readings are from the Weather Dashboard at 9:40 p.m. PDT.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

Environment Canada has expanded air quality statements across British Columbia, including the Thompson-Okanagan because of wildfire smoke coming from the United States.

On Sunday morning, Kelowna's Air Quality Health Index sits at 11*, which is very high risk on the scale - the index ranges from 1 to 10+. Penticton is also at 11* while Vernon is at 5* (moderate risk) and Kamloops is sitting at 2.7* (low risk).

"The recommendation when we are at 10+ is certainly to avoid and postpone exercise outside and try and have access to filtered air ... in order to try and breathe more clean air than what is currently outside at this point," says Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. 

He says the health message for the general public is to reduce or straight up reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you're experiencing symptoms like coughing and throat irritation.

Environment Canada is suggesting that the public avoid strenuous activity outdoors as inhaling the smoke is detrimental. 

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

"Fine particulate matter, in particular, enters not only into your lungs and respiratory system but also into your bloodstream so it has tremendous health implications," adds Castellan. 

"With falling temperatures overnight, temperature inversions in mountain valleys can increase the likelihood of smoke being trapped near the ground," read the alert. 

Localized impacts around the Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek, and Doctor Creek fires continue to be expected.

Environment Canada says smoky skies impacted by wildfire smoke are likely to impact the area over the next 24 to 72 hours.

*All AQHI readings are from the Weather Dashboard at 11:00 a.m. PDT 

Real Estate
