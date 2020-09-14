Kelowna's Motionball Marathon of Sport goes online this year

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Motionball fundraiser for the Special Olympics is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first ever virtual Marathon of Sport will feature five-time Olympic medalist Tessa Virtue, taking place Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. on Sportsnet.

Those wanting to support Special Olympic athletes can register as a team or individually prior to the event.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges for us all, Special Olympic athletes are feeling the effects more than others.

Sports programs have been suspended, competitions have been cancelled and many athletes are stuck indoors with a greater risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, compared to the rest of the general public.

These are the reasons why it is so important to support Motionball events, in addition to the fact that it is one of Special Olympics' largest Canadian funding partners.

Motionball has donated more than $13 million to date.

Organizers hope to raise $60,000 for Special Olympics through the virtual event.

To join the Motionball Marathon of Sport Kelowna event click here.