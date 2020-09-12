162114
Kelowna  

Interior Health says gym employee was not actually COVID-positive

COVID at gym a false alarm

Last week, Kelowna's GoodLife Fitness warned its customers that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, but Interior Health says the local gym jumped the gun.

On Thursday, GoodLife reached out to its members to say an employee of the gym had tested positive for the virus, and had worked several days in late August and early September. But Saturday, Interior Health released a statement saying the staff member did not actually contract the virus.

“The notification by GoodLife to customers was made in good faith, but was premature, and Interior Health reminds people and businesses not to issue notifications of exposure without speaking to Interior Health first,” said Susan Duncan, IH spokesperson.

It's unclear if the GoodLife employee had a false positive test, or if the notification was the result of a miscommunication.

Through the summer, B.C. health authorities have been publicly releasing information about “exposure events” if they are unable to contact every person who may have been in contact with an infected person. In some case though, businesses have chosen to preemptively publicly disclose positive cases, or suspected positive cases, among staff members.

“In many cases, a COVID-19 exposure does not require broad community notification because we are often able to trace every potentially exposed person,” Duncan said.

“Our public health teams will always issue a notice of public exposure after the close contacts of a confirmed case cannot be contacted directly.”

