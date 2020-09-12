Kelowna's Halloween Alley is now open

Halloween is creeping up and Kelowna's Halloween Alley has opened its doors at the Capri Centre Mall for its 10th season.

"It's our largest location. We have the most inventory we have ever carried at the beginning of a season," says district operator Deborah Lawless.

"We actually have an incredible large green tag sale selection. We have over 100 feet of sale right now."

In addition to the variety of costumes at Halloween Alley, there is also a large selection of animatronics and decorations.

"This year, because of COVID-19, there were a lot of movies that were cancelled but you will actually still get to see some of these costumes coming through. There's things like Wonder Woman, Top Gun, we also have the new Minions movie," says Lawless.

"At Halloween Alley, I want to create an experience. The idea is that when you walk through our store you get to see the products live. We are about customer service and costumes for sure, but we have some incredible animatronics this year."

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at Halloween Alley to ensure everyone can shop safely. This includes a limit to how many people can enter the store at a time, masks on staff, hand sanitization stations throughout the store, social distancing markers on the ground and cash registers with plexiglass barriers.

"Every hour we have a cleaning schedule that we're following. The best part is that we are able to keep our change rooms open," says Lawless, adding that the costumes which are tried on but not purchased are sanitized with a spray before being put back out.

"Come and enjoy the experience. We've worked really hard to make it safe, COVID-19 friendly, and we want to protect our families this year and Halloween is on! So come on out."

Castanet readers also have the opportunity to win a decor prize pack from Halloween Alley along with two passes to the Scare Park at Myra Canyon Adventure Park. To learn more click here.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said trick-or-treating will be able to happen safely this year, with only some minor adjustments.