RCMP officers closed Kelowna's Pooley Road Saturday morning, using a metal detector to search for evidence

Police closed a road in East Kelowna Saturday morning, as officers appear to search for evidence near where a man was fatally shot last month.

An RCMP SUV blocked Pooley Road, off McCulloch Road, Saturday morning, and six officers were on scene combing the side of the road for evidence.

One officer appeared to be using a metal detector on the west side of the road.

On Aug. 30, a shooting in the area left one man dead and another injured. Police have yet to make any arrests in relation to the killing, but in an effort to help their investigation, the RCMP announced the deceased was 34-year-old Cory Patterson.

Officers also closed Pooley Road on Aug. 2, as they sought evidence related to the shooting.

Police said the gunfire on Aug. 30 came from a light-coloured vehicle, which then fled the scene. They are still looking for additional witnesses.

The shooting came just four days after another shooting at Kelowna's Ramada Hotel, but police don't believe the two shootings are related.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about Saturday's investigation.