162114
162219
Kelowna  

RCMP officers closed Kelowna's Pooley Road Saturday morning, using a metal detector to search for evidence

Police comb for evidence

- | Story: 310411

Police closed a road in East Kelowna Saturday morning, as officers appear to search for evidence near where a man was fatally shot last month. 

An RCMP SUV blocked Pooley Road, off McCulloch Road, Saturday morning, and six officers were on scene combing the side of the road for evidence. 

One officer appeared to be using a metal detector on the west side of the road. 

On Aug. 30, a shooting in the area left one man dead and another injured. Police have yet to make any arrests in relation to the killing, but in an effort to help their investigation, the RCMP announced the deceased was 34-year-old Cory Patterson

Officers also closed Pooley Road on Aug. 2, as they sought evidence related to the shooting. 

Police said the gunfire on Aug. 30 came from a light-coloured vehicle, which then fled the scene. They are still looking for additional witnesses. 

The shooting came just four days after another shooting at Kelowna's Ramada Hotel, but police don't believe the two shootings are related

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about Saturday's investigation. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4237404
#B5a 2893 Robinson Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$598,000
more details
162103


162421


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162429


Dad builds ramp for injured doggy

Must Watch
Dad: There will be absolutely NO dogs in this house. Also Dad:  
Original names of TV shows
Galleries
Could you imagine these shows under their original names?
Original names of TV shows (2)
Galleries
Gabrielle Union promises Bring It On sequel is ‘absolutely going to happen’
Showbiz
Gabrielle Union has delighted Bring It On fans by promising that...
Baby drinking water for the first time
Must Watch
Baby tries water for the first time and doesn’t love...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161944