Kelowna  

BC announces 40 funded spots for online hospitality training in the Okanagan

The B.C. government has announced $611,000 in funding for an online training program of 40 hospitality workers at Okanagan College.

"The tourism sector is resilient. We're seeing evidence of that in the Okanagan and Shuswap as businesses begin to reopen," says Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

"This specialized training and practical experience will ensure that museums, resorts, restaurants and hotels in the Thompson Okanagan will have employees who are well prepared and ready to go to work in the hospitality industry."

The Hospitality Professional Program Project-Based Labour Market Training (PBLMT) project is seeking eligible applicants from the Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Vernon areas. 

Those interested in applying can find out eligibility requirements through their local WorkBC centre.

"There's been a great deal of interest and support from local stakeholders in this project," says Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. "Businesses are reopening and they're looking for fully-trained employees who have a variety of skills. This training is a boost to the tourism industry and will provide much-needed jobs to people in the region."

The online training provided through Okanagan College will include computer software, marketing and sales, soft skills, industry certifications, human resources and management, project management and accounting. It also includes 10 weeks of work experience. 

"Tourism is incredibly vital to our region, and so we're proud to be able to offer these timely training opportunities to help keep this sector strong, vibrant and resilient," says Jane Lister, Okanagan College's regional dean for the North Okanagan and acting director of continuing studies and corporate training.

"We're grateful to the ministry for its support of the project. We're also appreciative of all the tourism industry leaders across the sector who provided feedback on just how needed this kind of training is right now and how best to tailor it to benefit workers and employers."

There is room for 40 participants in the 46-week project over two intakes which will be running through till July 2021.

People with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, immigrants, victims of violence and multi-barriered persons and youth will all have priority for the program.

161910