Kelowna Cabs not too concerned Uber could be coming to town

The ride-sharing app Uber announced this week it has applied for an operating licence in Kelowna, but a local taxi company says they're not too concerned.

Uber, and other ride-sharing companies, have been in place in cities across the world for years, but British Columbia only began allowing the service this year. Roy Paulson, media relations with Kelowna Cabs, says the company has been preparing for the arrival of ride-sharing for years.

“We've been preparing all along for it, boosting our customer service, things like that that we can do to attract business,” Paulson said.

“I have talked to a lot of our customers and they are very happy and satisfied with the way the taxi business is now, not just with ours but I'm speaking about taxi businesses in Kelowna in general.

“Our prices never change, we don't have surge pricing and things like that, and they're used to the service and there are a lot that will be staying with us.”

Kelowna Cabs has recently launched a new app that has many similar functions as a ride-sharing app, like being able to communicate with the driver by text and paying through the app.

Lucky to Go, the region's first ride-sharing company, opened for business in July, but Paulson says they've seen no impact on their business as a result.

Paulson believes ride-sharing is better suited to large cities, rather than mid-size cities like Kelowna. He believes Uber will have a tougher time finding drivers, and customers when they set up shop in Kelowna.

While wait times can reach several hours during peak times on holiday evenings, like New Years Eve, Paulson believes the city is already “oversaturated” with taxis, and there simply isn't the demand for ride sharing.

“The city only has so much of a population and for the amount of calls for people needing a ride, it kind of still seems like the city is oversaturated with taxis, with the exception of the peak times, like the bar rush,” Paulson said.

“But that's the same as anywhere you can go in North America, when those peak times are on, there's just never enough taxis.”

Ultimately, Paulson says they will just have to wait and see how Uber impacts the industry, and if they need to adapt. That wont be too far off though, with Uber aiming to have drivers on the road in Kelowna by the Christmas season.