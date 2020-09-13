162114
Kelowna  

Kelowna seeks government grant for upgrades to downtown park

Facelift for City Park?

The City of Kelowna hopes to grab a share of more than $100 million in senior government grant money for improvements to City Park.

Park planner Melanie Steppuhn, in a presentation for Monday's council meeting, says the city hopes to apply for $2.93 million from the Community, Culture and Recreation program established by the federal and provincial governments.

That would amount to 73.3 per cent of the approximately $4 million project the city plans for the park.

Steppuhn says in her report plans for the funding include a new destination playground, gathering circle, a new pier and a shoreline connection around The Point

This is on top of funds the city approved in this year's budget for design and construction of Phase 2 of of the promenade walkway.

She says the playground will feature "spaces and connections that speak to the uniqueness of the Okanagan Valley, based on the legend and principles of the four food chiefs of the Sylix Nation."

The gathering circle will be designed to create a community and social space at the Point of City Park, while the circular pier will connect to the gathering circle.

"The project will be the uniqueness of place, through using natural elements, forms and indigenous materials," she says in her report.

"The spaces will be a backdrop upon which to grow and share culture, create community, and build relationships."

