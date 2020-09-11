Interior Health issues virus alert for party goers at Hotel Zed

Photo: Contributed

Another COVID-19 alerts has been issued following the Labour Day long weekend in Kelowna.

Interior Health has issued a statement advising that several individuals who attended a private party at Hotel Zed in the early hours of Sept. 7, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The release indicates a number of people gathered in a common area and/or balcony at the hotel at 1627 Abbott St., Kelowna, and may have been exposed to COVID-19. "Interior Health is working closely with the Hotel Zed, but individuals who attended this party may not have been registered guests. The party is reported to have taken place between midnight and 3:30 a.m.," according to the news release.

If you attended this party, public health officials are asking you to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

"Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed," according to the news release. This potential exposure is a reminder of how important it is to keep gatherings small and limit the size of your gatherings to people you know as we head into the fall.