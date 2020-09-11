162114
Kelowna  

Kelowna woman wins $50K with Keno ticket

Woman wins $50K on Keno

- | Story: 310351

A Kelowna woman struck it big last month while playing Keno. 

Donna Maruszczak received an unexpected surprise while scanning her ticket, which she purchased from the Kelowna Husky Market on Harvey Avenue on Aug. 13, 2020.

While checking her ticket at a lottery kiosk at the Capri Centre Mall, the ‘You’re a Winner’ message popped up. Maruszczak didn’t learn of the amount of her win, $50,000, until she claimed her prize using BCLC’s  alternate prize-claim process.

The Okanagan resident says she feels “ecstatic” upon receiving her prize and plans to take her family on vacation once it’s safe to do so.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4258988
100-1553 Harvey Ave.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$539,000
more details
162351


160086


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162339


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162741
161715