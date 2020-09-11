Kelowna woman wins $50K with Keno ticket

Photo: BCLC

A Kelowna woman struck it big last month while playing Keno.

Donna Maruszczak received an unexpected surprise while scanning her ticket, which she purchased from the Kelowna Husky Market on Harvey Avenue on Aug. 13, 2020.

While checking her ticket at a lottery kiosk at the Capri Centre Mall, the ‘You’re a Winner’ message popped up. Maruszczak didn’t learn of the amount of her win, $50,000, until she claimed her prize using BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process.

The Okanagan resident says she feels “ecstatic” upon receiving her prize and plans to take her family on vacation once it’s safe to do so.