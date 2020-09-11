The family of missing Martina Buchanan needs your help to locate her

Photo: Contributed

The family of Martina Buchanan needs your help to locate the 30-year-old woman who has gone missing twice already this week.

Buchanan's cousin, Janessa Kathleen, tells Castanet, "she was found staying at the hospital earlier this week. She was discharged on Monday. She struggles with mental health and since Monday she has stayed with me and has been in contact with her mom and dad. The last time I saw her was Wednesday when I took her for a meeting at the church. Since then, no one has seen her."

Kathleen says the last time she was reported seen was at 5 p.m. Wednesday riding her blue cruiser bike through City Park. RCMP have been notified and are also on the lookout for Buchanan. She was last seen wearing a dress with flowers on it. If you spot her you're asked to contact her mother, Jaccie at 250-300-0522 or the RCMP non-emergency number at 250-762-3300.