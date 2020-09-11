162623
Kelowna  

Missing Martina Buchanan has been found walking on Burtch Rd.

Martina has been found

UPDATE 3:11 p.m.

The family of missing 30-year-old Martina Alexis Buchanan has let Castanet know that she has been found, "just received confirmation that her sister has just found Martina! She was spotted walking on Burtch Road."

Buchanan had been missing since Wednesday.

UPDATE 2:33 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have now issued a statement asking for the public's help to locate missing 30-year-old Martina Alexis Buchanan who was last seen September 9th, 2020.

Martina is described as:

  • 30 years-old
  • 5'8"/173 cm
  • 180lbs/83kg
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

  • a floral dress
  • riding a blue "cruiser style" bike

Police indicate they are very concerned for Martina's health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martina Buchanan is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

The family of Martina Buchanan needs your help to locate the 30-year-old woman who has gone missing twice already this week.

Buchanan's cousin, Janessa Kathleen, tells Castanet, "she was found staying at the hospital earlier this week. She was discharged on Monday. She struggles with mental health and since Monday she has stayed with me and has been in contact with her mom and dad. The last time I saw her was Wednesday when I took her for a meeting at the church. Since then, no one has seen her."

Kathleen says the last time she was reported seen was at 5 p.m. Wednesday riding her blue cruiser bike through Kelowna's City Park. RCMP have been notified and are also on the lookout for Buchanan. She was last seen wearing a dress with flowers on it. If you spot her you're asked to contact her mother, Jaccie at 250-300-0522 or the RCMP non-emergency number at 250-762-3300.

