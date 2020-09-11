Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Kelowna

Photo: Jason Pharis

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash Friday in Kelowna.

The crash occurred at roughly noon on Richter Street near the intersections of KLO Road and Coopland Crescent.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was treated on the roadway by paramedics prior to being loaded into an ambulance. A blue sedan with rear-end damage was also photographed at the scene.

The cause of the crash and extent of the riders injuries is not known at this time. Richter Street was closed while the crash was being cleared.