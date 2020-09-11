RCMP 'Cops for Kids' committed to riding to help families

Rob Gibson



The 20th anniversary of the Cops for Kids fundraiser got underway as usual in Kelowna on Friday morning.

The riders were still on their bikes, but this year's ride will look different.

This year's event won't be the usual 30-member team cycling across the region. Instead, it will feature a few local riders designated to complete each leg over 10 days on behalf of the team.

The President of the Cops for Kids Charity, Grant Fletcher says COVID-19 was a challenge, "we had a different plan for our 20th anniversary. Unfortunately, the pandemic came along and modifications were required."

Cops for Kids are RCMP officers and friends of the RCMP that raise funds to give back to the communities where they live and work. The focus of the fundraiser is to assist children that are in crisis. Since 2007, Cops for Kids have reviewed over 1,900 grant applications, totalling over $5 million dollars.

This year's riders say they will miss the interaction with supporters along the route the most. This is Andrew Dean's fourth year as a rider and he says one of the things that keeps him coming back is the lives the charity helps them touch, "we won't be stopping in the communities to see the kids and that's the part we're really going to miss."

The first team left Kelowna Friday morning and are headed for their day-one destination in Osoyoos.

The rest of the team will be cycling 100 kilometres a day in their home community to show their support.

"For parents with a child facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis they don’t have the option to cancel or give up, and the dedicated group of cops are much the same. These families still need assistance, and so the group is committed to continue on," says Fletcher.