Kelowna  

A large development adjacent to Gyro Beach comes before council

More density in the Mission

A development planned for a large parcel of land on Lakeshore Road next to Gyro Beach will be before city council Monday.

Stober Construction, which plans the development, is asking council to rezone the properties from local commercial and tourist commercial to urban centre commercial and parks and open spaces zones to facilitate the development.

They plan a development which will include two connected buildings, the tallest of which is 14 floors.

Planner Adam Cseke says the development will feature a unique stepped or "wedding cake" design, similar to The Centurian at Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue.

He says preliminary plans call for about 322 units, however, if council approves the zoning change, those plans could change based on floor plan design by time they return for development, and development variance permits.

Original designs for the development, which will encompass the Willow Creek Campground site and an adjacent gravel parking lot, received pushback from area residents who were concerned with building height and density.

According to the developer, the new design was "developed in direct response to the input received through the June, 2019 open house and the subsequent face-to-face neighbourhood/community meetings."

Along with the development itself, Cseke in his report for council, says staff have been in negotiations with Stober Construction on "significant alternative transportation improvements."

These are expected to include an extension of Lanfranco Road at the north end of the development through to Abbott Street.

According to the city's Urban Centre Roadmap, the site in question has been identified as one of the vacant or underutilized parcels of land within the city.

"Based on a technical analysis of the vacant and underutilized parcels, there is significant capacity to support up to 11,000 dwelling units and 6,500 jobs in the urban core," the report states.

While Cseke says feedback from the neighbourhood has been generally positive, there are still those in the neighbourhood who believe there is too much development occurring within the Lower Mission, and road networks as currently constructed won't be able to handle the additional volume of traffic.

