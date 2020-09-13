Cook Road Boat Launch parking lot undergoing underground utility work

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Cook Road Boat Launch parking lot will be operating at a reduced capacity starting this week to accommodate equipment for the start of underground utility work.

The boat launch remains open until a full closure on October 5, but the number of parking stalls available will be reduced over the next three weeks leading up to the full closure.

City crews will be making major changes to the parking lot this winter to improve functionality while maximizing parking options.

The new configuration will feature the separation of single vehicle parking stalls from people with trailers, the extension of Cook Road to Truswell Road and one-way traffic flow for people with boat trailers.

The additional work will feature new sidewalks and an accessible pedestrian pathway to connect with the bus stop on Lakeshore Road, making it safer for pedestrians.

The boat launch will be closed October 5 until spring 2021.