162623
Kelowna  

Sold-out Kelowna Chamber Golf Tournament takes place Sept. 17

Teeing off with Chamber

- | Story: 310295

The Kelowna Chamber is gearing up to host its first live event for the first time in months, the Chamber Golf Tournament at Kelowna's The Harvest on Sept. 17.

The sold-out tournament will look different this year with no shotgun start. The full day of golf will see the first group tee off at 8 a.m. with the rest of the golfers teeing off throughout the day to ensure social distancing.

Sponsors will be at each hole. There are a total of four holes-in-one with prizes totalling $40,000 as well as an additional $4,000 in prizes for best foursome, long drive and closest to the pin. 

The Okanagan Sun will be running the 50/50 draw and participants can look forward to goodies, a box lunch, driving range warmups and a putting contest to win a filled beer fridge.

“We’re delighted at the response to our tournament and know that the member and guest experience and
interaction with members and the golf course will make it a safe day, and a great day of networking, fun,
and an end-of-season chance to get outside and show some local love for our merchants, sponsors and The
Harvest,” says Dan Rogers, executive director of the Chamber.

“We’ll all be out on the course for the full day, and truly look forward to welcoming so many of our members and their guests after a long summer of only seeing them on virtual meetings. Our staff, and the staff at the Harvest, will be helping everyone have a safe day on the links.”

“While there is no banquet this year, we will have a virtual wrap-up celebration on September 18 where
our presenting sponsor Parke Pacific Projects will award all the prizes. We thank all our members who are
supporting this event, and can’t wait for sunshine and long drives on Thursday, September 17.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

162127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4109099
11 2175 Shannon Ridge Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$534,900
more details


160086


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160939


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160496
162219