Sold-out Kelowna Chamber Golf Tournament takes place Sept. 17

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Chamber is gearing up to host its first live event for the first time in months, the Chamber Golf Tournament at Kelowna's The Harvest on Sept. 17.

The sold-out tournament will look different this year with no shotgun start. The full day of golf will see the first group tee off at 8 a.m. with the rest of the golfers teeing off throughout the day to ensure social distancing.

Sponsors will be at each hole. There are a total of four holes-in-one with prizes totalling $40,000 as well as an additional $4,000 in prizes for best foursome, long drive and closest to the pin.

The Okanagan Sun will be running the 50/50 draw and participants can look forward to goodies, a box lunch, driving range warmups and a putting contest to win a filled beer fridge.

“We’re delighted at the response to our tournament and know that the member and guest experience and

interaction with members and the golf course will make it a safe day, and a great day of networking, fun,

and an end-of-season chance to get outside and show some local love for our merchants, sponsors and The

Harvest,” says Dan Rogers, executive director of the Chamber.

“We’ll all be out on the course for the full day, and truly look forward to welcoming so many of our members and their guests after a long summer of only seeing them on virtual meetings. Our staff, and the staff at the Harvest, will be helping everyone have a safe day on the links.”

“While there is no banquet this year, we will have a virtual wrap-up celebration on September 18 where

our presenting sponsor Parke Pacific Projects will award all the prizes. We thank all our members who are

supporting this event, and can’t wait for sunshine and long drives on Thursday, September 17.”