162623
162219
Kelowna  

Kelowna plans to go ahead with its annual tax sale

Default tax sale a go

- | Story: 310289

The City of Kelowna's annual tax sale will go ahead as scheduled, albeit in a different location.

Council will be asked to change the venue from council chambers to the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The tax sale, set for Monday morning, Sept. 28, needs to move because chambers will be used for a Monday morning council meeting.

In order to change the venue, a council resolution is required.

Properties are placed on the auction block when owners have not paid their municipal taxes for the past three consecutive years.

Because of COVID-19, some municipalities have cancelled the sale this year and, while that was discussed, revenue supervisor Angie Schumacher said the city is going ahead.

"Every person is asked to pay a year of taxes every year, and that's basically what you do to get off the tax sale list," said Schumacher.

"Trying to look at the equitable and fair treatment of all taxpayers, everyone was asked to do the exact same thing, pay one year of taxes. We also, every year, really try to get everybody off the tax sale list."

Schumacher says last year, there were just six properties on the list when the sale began.

Property owners also have a year after the sale to bring their account current and reclaim the property.

All six sold last year did just that.

About 60 properties are on the list at this point.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

153165
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4237430
B5b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details
161983


162429


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162429


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161715