Kelowna man asking public for help to locate missing bobcat, among other items

Photo: Contributed Security footage taken at 6:02 a.m. Sunday morning shows a white truck hauling away the missing bobcat.

The supervisor of a Kelowna construction site is pleading for the safe return of a missing bobcat worth up to $80,000, following a weekend of alleged break-ins and thefts in the area.

Argus Properties' Jim Hutchinson was alerted to the first break-in at his Innovation Drive site near the Kelowna Airport Business Park by a colleague passing through the area.

"On Saturday afternoon, one of my guys was driving by the site and he happened to notice the back end of one of the welding trailers had been cut off and was left wide open, so we knew somebody had broken in and stolen some stuff."

When he visited the site that afternoon, Hutchinson found the gate cut open and the welder's trailer rid of all its tools, equipment and materials, as well as all the rental welding equipment.

The next morning Hutchinson returned to the site to change the locks, but was shocked to find even more of his equipment missing.

"I noticed our bobcat was gone - fresh tracks - so they came back Sunday morning and stole our bobcat, which has a passcode. I don't know how they got the code, but they got the code and drove the bobcat across the street ... proceeded to load it onto a stolen trailer and haul it away."

Security footage captured at 6:02 a.m. Sunday morning shows the bobcat being hauled away on a white truck, which he says could have travelled a significant distance by now.

"You give them this long, now the thing could be in Whitehorse by now, right? It's just - it's gone."

In the days to follow, Hutchinson found out his construction site wasn't the only one in the area that had been targeted.

"Since then we've learned the guy that's running the job across the street from me where they loaded the bobcat, his job site was broken into and all his tools were stolen on the Friday night, so they got his job site and our job site on Friday night.

"The other construction site - just a kilometre away down on the side of the highway, off of the overpass there - apparently they got broken into and all of their equipment was stolen over the weekend as well."

But the plot thickened even further on Thursday morning, when a contractor who showed up to work at Hutchinson's site on Innovation Drive revealed he had also been the victim of an alleged theft the morning the bobcat went missing.

"He had his dump trailer stolen at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday morning by a white truck matching the description of the truck that stole my bobcat - so they stole his trailer, drove it over here, stole the bobcat, drove away. What a crazy weekend."

Hutchinson has reported the incident/s to Kelowna RCMP, who are working on the case.

After reviewing site security footage, he believes there could be multiple vehicles involved in the incident, including a white work truck and a black/grey Ford.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Kelowna RCMP urgently at 250-762-3300. To leave a tip anonymously, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).