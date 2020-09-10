162623
Kelowna  

School district reminds parents to mind social distancing guidelines

Student pickup 'gong show'

The first day of back to school is in the books, and so far, the only incident appears to be some dissatisfaction around parental drop off and pick-up.

School District 23 has sent out an automated notification reminding parents and students to mind their social distancing around going into and leaving schools.

One parent who asked to remain anonymous tells Castanet, "this morning was chaos... I couldn't get where I needed to take my child without having to walk through a large crowd blocking the walkway. After drop off many people lingered and socialized, many with much less than 2 metre distance."

Another parent whose child is attending Mount Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna let us know that drop-off Thursday morning was a "gong show."

"It was quite shocking and ironic that we've been given all these 'prison-like' rules for inside the school and yet at drop-off Thursday morning there were literally hundreds of students all on the front steps, socializing, not social distancing and only about 50 per cent were wearing masks," says another parent who also did not want to be identified.  

The same parent says in his opinion it appears that some families and students don't seem to be taking the COVID-19 pandemic as seriously as others.

"It's astonishing seeing all the kids standing there waiting to go in the school at staggered times but still talking to each other and visiting as if there was no pandemic at all."

