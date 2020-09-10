BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson shuffled his shadow cabinet

Photo: Contributed Norm Letnick (l) and Ben Stewart

Central Okanagan MLAs were not affected by a rearranging of the deck chairs within the provincial Liberal shadow cabinet.

Leader Andrew Wilkinson made 16 changes to his party's shadow cabinet Thursday.

However, those changes did not affect the positions held by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, or Kelowna Westside MLA Ben Stewart.

Letnick retains one of the plum roles within the shadow cabinet, that of Heath critic.

He has publicly drawn the praise of Health Minister Adrian Dix numerous times in recent months for the way the two have been able to work together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart, owner of Quails' Gate Estate Winery, will retain his position as critic for Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade and Technology: Trade.

Most of the top critics jobs remained unchanged, with the exception of Attorney General and Labour, which went to Mike de Jong and Peter Milobar respectively.