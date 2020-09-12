Road closure on DeHart Road from Westpoint to Gordon Drive

Photo: City of Kelowna Westpoint transmission main construction

The City of Kelowna is advising motorists of the closure of DeHart Road next week.

From Monday to Friday, the road will be closed Westpoint to Gordon Drive to accommodate Westpoint Transmission Watermain work. Detours are available via Casorso and Swamp Roads.

DeHart Road will be fully closed on Monday and Tuesday, with one lane in each direction opening during the evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Transit and emergency vehicles will maintain access through the area during construction.

Due to water main work, residents in the Lower Mission area south of DeHart Road between Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road may experience low water pressure during the day and into the evening on Monday but water pressure will return to normal on Tuesday.

